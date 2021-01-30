Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,637 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Visa by 290.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,106,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $345,975,000 after buying an additional 5,288,239 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Visa by 25.3% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,811,156,000 after buying an additional 2,842,505 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at $422,799,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Visa by 6.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,786,197,000 after buying an additional 1,975,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 14.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,568,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,913,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,404 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.80.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $193.25 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $220.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $376.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.42.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,205 shares of company stock valued at $15,545,693. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

