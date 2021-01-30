Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Shares Bought by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 160.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Affimed were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Affimed by 8.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affimed by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Affimed by 22.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Affimed by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 93,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Affimed by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 45,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AFMD opened at $5.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.11 million, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 2.81. Affimed has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $7.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.55.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 172.01% and a negative return on equity of 99.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Affimed from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

