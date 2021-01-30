Aergo Trading Up 12.7% Over Last Week (AERGO)

Aergo (CURRENCY:AERGO) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Aergo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0539 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges. Aergo has a total market capitalization of $14.23 million and approximately $13.70 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aergo has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00068107 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.43 or 0.00901675 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00051530 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005890 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,442.63 or 0.04272916 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00028808 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00018127 BTC.

About Aergo

Aergo (CRYPTO:AERGO) is a token. It was first traded on November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,019,890 tokens. Aergo’s official website is www.aergo.io . Aergo’s official Twitter account is @AERGO_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aergo’s official message board is medium.com/aergo . The Reddit community for Aergo is /r/Aergo_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AERGO’s platform seeks to enable enterprises and developers to easily design, build and deploy their own blockchain applications within the cloud. The platform aims to offer the possibility for creators to tailor their blockchain and applications to their needs, by giving them the choice to run across either a public or private network. AERGO Token is an Ethereum-based token created to operate on the AERGO platform. It aims to serve a multitude of different functions. The AERGO Token is broadly speaking intended to be the medium of exchange within the AERGO ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Aergo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

