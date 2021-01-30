Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Shares Gap Down to $2.80

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.80, but opened at $2.50. Aehr Test Systems shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $53.80 million, a P/E ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 33.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

