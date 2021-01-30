Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) Short Interest Update

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,950,000 shares, a growth of 379.8% from the December 31st total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADXS opened at $0.73 on Friday. Advaxis has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 3.18.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Advaxis had a negative return on equity of 81.49% and a negative net margin of 13,144.62%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Advaxis stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 185,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.28% of Advaxis as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

