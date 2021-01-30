Advanced Oncotherapy plc (AVO.L) (LON:AVO) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $39.35

Advanced Oncotherapy plc (AVO.L) (LON:AVO)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.35 and traded as high as $42.00. Advanced Oncotherapy plc (AVO.L) shares last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 157,264 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £136.83 million and a P/E ratio of -4.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 39.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 32.96.

About Advanced Oncotherapy plc (AVO.L) (LON:AVO)

Advanced Oncotherapy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, assembling, selling, and maintaining proton-based radiotherapy systems for treatment of cancer. It is developing Linac Image Guided Hadron Technology, a proton therapy system for treating cancer. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and the United States.

