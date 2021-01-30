Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) will announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.69. Adtalem Global Education reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Adtalem Global Education.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $268.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

ATGE traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.59. 674,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Adtalem Global Education has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $40.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.21.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 39.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 183.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 45.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

