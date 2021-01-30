Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,447 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 258.3% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in Adobe by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 26,922 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,464,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total value of $293,628.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,862,868.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total transaction of $450,878.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178 shares in the company, valued at $84,658.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,794 shares of company stock worth $41,391,007. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.58.

Shares of ADBE opened at $458.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $482.76 and its 200-day moving average is $475.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.