ADM Energy plc (ADME.L) (LON:ADME) Shares Up 2%

Shares of ADM Energy plc (ADME.L) (LON:ADME) shot up 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.45 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.20 ($0.07). 891,267 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,473,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.10 ($0.07).

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.38 million and a PE ratio of -1.41.

In related news, insider Osamede Okhomina acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($19,597.60). Also, insider Peter Francis acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £12,000 ($15,678.08).

ADM Energy plc operates as a natural resources investment company. The company invests in OML 113, an offshore license that covers an area of 835 square kilometers located in Nigeria. It also invests in mineral, metal, and oil and gas projects. ADM Energy plc has a cooperation agreement with Dubai Bridge Investments LLC to source and develop upstream oil and gas field investment opportunities jointly in Sub-Saharan Africa.

