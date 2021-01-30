Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Stock Price Down 17.7%

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP)’s share price was down 17.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.35. Approximately 23,545,887 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 45,049,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADMP shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $103.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.78.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 188.31% and a negative return on equity of 99.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 million. Analysts predict that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADMP. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

