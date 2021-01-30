Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) were down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $122.99 and last traded at $124.08. Approximately 562,441 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 628,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AYI shares. TheStreet raised Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Cowen upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The electronics maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.35. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.3% in the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 21,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

