AceD Market Cap Achieves $747,539.55 (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last week, AceD has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. AceD has a total market cap of $747,539.55 and approximately $76.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AceD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000119 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001049 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 39.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000402 BTC.

AceD Token Profile

AceD (ACED) is a token. AceD’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,475,507 tokens. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com

AceD Token Trading

AceD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

