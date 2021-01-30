Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Short Interest Down 62.0% in January

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 62.0% from the December 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 422,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACCYY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. AlphaValue lowered Accor to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. HSBC lowered Accor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACCYY opened at $6.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.24. Accor has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $8.53.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

