Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stake Lifted by Terry L. Blaker

Terry L. Blaker boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 0.7% of Terry L. Blaker’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Accenture by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 15.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 147,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,339,000 after buying an additional 19,556 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 29.4% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $807,000. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $127,264,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 8,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.42, for a total transaction of $1,922,723.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,499.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,710,669 shares of company stock valued at $153,923,144. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN opened at $241.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $159.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.52. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Bank of America raised Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.20.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

