Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 48.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded down $7.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $241.92. 2,494,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,000,300. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $271.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.40, for a total value of $664,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at $6,490,224.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total transaction of $796,972.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,674.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,710,669 shares of company stock valued at $153,923,144 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. 140166 downgraded shares of Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.20.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

