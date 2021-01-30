Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.0% of Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ACN opened at $241.92 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $271.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.52. The firm has a market cap of $159.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.20.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $70,387.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,335,164.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 8,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.42, for a total transaction of $1,922,723.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 13,903 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,499.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,710,669 shares of company stock worth $153,923,144. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

