Accel Wealth Management Takes Position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 50.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

PSJ stock opened at $158.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.55. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 52-week low of $70.36 and a 52-week high of $169.63.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

