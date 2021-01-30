Accel Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 619 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,603,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Starbucks by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 43,415 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.85.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $10,607,210.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $4,476,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock opened at $96.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.77. The firm has a market cap of $113.97 billion, a PE ratio of 125.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

