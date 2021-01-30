Accel Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,297 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,613 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,718 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BEN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Bank of America upgraded Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $26.29 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $28.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $40,486.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $43,769.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

