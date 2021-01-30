Accel Wealth Management Makes New $62,000 Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,898,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,824,000 after acquiring an additional 590,477 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,657,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,923,000 after acquiring an additional 656,579 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,377,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,417,000 after acquiring an additional 710,164 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,597,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,995,000 after acquiring an additional 40,956 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,791,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,573,000 after acquiring an additional 257,416 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB opened at $117.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.36. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.03 and a 1-year high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.