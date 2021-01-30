Accel Wealth Management Invests $44,000 in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 44 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $835.00 to $996.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen cut shares of The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $909.27.

SAM stock opened at $916.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.49 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $959.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $904.02. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $290.02 and a 52 week high of $1,092.80.

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total transaction of $3,583,273.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 400 shares in the company, valued at $415,452. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total transaction of $259,678.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,675 shares of company stock valued at $68,542,348. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

