Accel Wealth Management Buys Shares of 843 Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,742,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,445,000 after acquiring an additional 20,881 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,637,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,185,000 after acquiring an additional 51,974 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 32.0% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 871,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,707,000 after acquiring an additional 211,217 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 788,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,789,000 after acquiring an additional 21,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 732,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,456,000 after acquiring an additional 12,886 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Compass Minerals International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $58.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.55. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.39 and a fifty-two week high of $66.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.10 and a 200 day moving average of $59.66.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.79 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

