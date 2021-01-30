Accel Wealth Management Buys New Stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 15.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 23.5% during the third quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 11,255 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 267,421.7% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 61,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 61,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 48.2% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CGC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $16.00 to $21.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

CGC stock opened at $40.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average of $23.76. Canopy Growth Co. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $41.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.44.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.39. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $113.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.71 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Phillip Stephen Shaer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $2,172,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,200.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Rade Nikola Kovacevic sold 86,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $2,719,579.08. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 185,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,814,494.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.