Accel Wealth Management Acquires New Stake in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNE. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sony by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sony by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 216,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,617,000 after buying an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Sony by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management increased its position in Sony by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sony by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 323,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. 7.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sony presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of SNE opened at $95.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. Sony Co. has a 12 month low of $50.94 and a 12 month high of $105.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.83.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $19.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. Sony had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sony Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Sony Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

