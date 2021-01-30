Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) (TSE:ADN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.01

Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) (TSE:ADN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.01 and traded as high as $16.42. Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) shares last traded at $16.34, with a volume of 15,830 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADN. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) to an “undeperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. CSFB cut shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC cut shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$16.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of C$273.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91.

Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) (TSE:ADN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$23.24 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acadian Timber Corp. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ADN)

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides managements services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands.

