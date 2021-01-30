Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Stock Price Down 13.6%

Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS) shares fell 13.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.55. 1,250,368 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 709,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Abraxas Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Abraxas Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 61.90% and a negative net margin of 313.53%. Research analysts forecast that Abraxas Petroleum Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXAS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 470.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,791 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 422,874 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abraxas Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 6,258.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,949 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 308,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,290,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter.

About Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS)

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

