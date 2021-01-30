Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.22

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.22 and traded as high as $11.00. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund shares last traded at $10.86, with a volume of 98,266 shares.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.22.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st.
About Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP)
Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments.
Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.