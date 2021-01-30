Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.22

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.22 and traded as high as $11.00. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund shares last traded at $10.86, with a volume of 98,266 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.22.

Get Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund during the third quarter valued at about $312,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 67.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 19,034 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 147.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 45,925 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000.

About Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP)

Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.