Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.37. Abbott Laboratories also updated its FY21 guidance to at least $5.00 EPS.

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.63.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $123.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.79. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $124.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.05 billion, a PE ratio of 65.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

