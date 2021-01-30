Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) will post $1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.99. Abbott Laboratories posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 78.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $5.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $5.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.63.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $123.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.05 billion, a PE ratio of 65.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.79. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $124.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

