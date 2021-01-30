ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is CHF 23.54.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABBN. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 24 target price on ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. HSBC set a CHF 24 target price on ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 19.40 price target on ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 22 price target on ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 23.50 price target on ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

ABB has a one year low of CHF 21.65 and a one year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

