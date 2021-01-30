A.H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of A.H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NYSE:AHC opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.51. A.H. Belo has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $3.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.54.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.
A.H. Belo Company Profile
A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company primarily in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications.
