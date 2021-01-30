A.H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of A.H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE:AHC opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.51. A.H. Belo has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $3.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in A.H. Belo stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,329 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.79% of A.H. Belo worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

A.H. Belo Company Profile

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company primarily in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications.

