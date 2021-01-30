$984.37 Million in Sales Expected for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report sales of $984.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $969.50 million. Tempur Sealy International reported sales of $871.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full-year sales of $3.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TPX. KeyCorp raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $28.75 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.28.

In other news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $1,181,550.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,020,170.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 353,100 shares of company stock worth $9,394,269 over the last ninety days. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 6.2% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 3.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $26.40 on Wednesday. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $29.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

