824 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Bought by Newton One Investments LLC

Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Newton One Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Domani Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 46,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,228,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 75,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,145,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,797,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,453,000 after buying an additional 18,909 shares during the period.

IWF traded down $4.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $239.24. 2,646,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,624. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $250.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

