8,233 Shares in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Acquired by Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 76.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 844.4% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 26.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Michael E. Graham acquired 2,600 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $76,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,362. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory Alan Cole acquired 7,000 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.78 per share, for a total transaction of $208,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 29,100 shares of company stock worth $866,942 over the last quarter.

Shares of REYN stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $30.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.00 and its 200-day moving average is $31.18. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion and a PE ratio of 16.76.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.96 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 25.37%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

REYN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

Reynolds Consumer Products Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

