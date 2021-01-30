810 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Bought by CNB Bank

CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 25,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 5,747 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 993,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,880,000 after buying an additional 83,946 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after buying an additional 5,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 1,099,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,277,000 after buying an additional 28,986 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $68.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.94. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

