$733.19 Million in Sales Expected for Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) to announce $733.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $738.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $723.80 million. Regal Beloit reported sales of $738.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full year sales of $2.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Regal Beloit.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $758.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.90 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 6.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RBC. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Regal Beloit from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.88.

NYSE:RBC opened at $125.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.11. Regal Beloit has a one year low of $51.99 and a one year high of $146.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.86%.

In other Regal Beloit news, VP John Avampato sold 420 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $50,177.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,333.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBC. FMR LLC increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 15.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,053,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,248,000 after purchasing an additional 662,708 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 44.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 840,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,934,000 after acquiring an additional 260,720 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 484.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 101,149 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the third quarter worth about $8,620,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 20.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 293,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,553,000 after acquiring an additional 49,103 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

