7,058 Shares in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Bought by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,058 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Ninety One North America Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,288,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 18,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 682.8% in the fourth quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 8,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 14.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SIVB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $414.93.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.17, for a total value of $75,681.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,502,141.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider John China sold 3,799 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,196,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,847,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,629 shares of company stock valued at $12,213,896. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIVB traded down $14.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $437.78. 691,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $127.39 and a 12 month high of $497.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $410.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.90.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

