675 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Acquired by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 23,070,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,092,000 after acquiring an additional 376,725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,882,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,006,000 after purchasing an additional 155,727 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 6,940,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,084,000 after purchasing an additional 351,382 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,167,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,745,000 after buying an additional 114,426 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,115,000 after buying an additional 92,098 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI opened at $193.99 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $202.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.73.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

