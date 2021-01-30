667 Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Purchased by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 667 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth approximately $681,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

WDAY stock opened at $227.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.12. The company has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a PE ratio of -121.67 and a beta of 1.59. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.75 and a 12-month high of $259.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.53, for a total value of $1,014,433.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.60, for a total value of $1,627,652.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 549,873 shares of company stock worth $124,480,122. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Workday in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.00.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

See Also: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.