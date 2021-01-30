6,369 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Bought by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,369 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Walmart in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 57.6% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.28.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $229,130,268.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,842,381.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395 in the last quarter. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $140.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $397.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

