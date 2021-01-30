63,288 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 63,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 51.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,603,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,893,000 after acquiring an additional 9,389,845 shares during the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth $147,881,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 19.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,537,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519,034 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,074,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 618.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,987,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,091 shares during the last quarter. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $17.55 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.87.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.