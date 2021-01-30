608 Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Bought by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 608 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. HWG Holdings LP increased its holdings in Cintas by 24.4% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 6,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.5% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 11,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 31.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,943,000 after purchasing an additional 13,502 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at $1,358,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at $2,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total transaction of $2,888,858.25. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $318.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $341.14 and a 200-day moving average of $332.55. The stock has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $154.33 and a 52-week high of $369.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.28%.

Several research firms have commented on CTAS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.40.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

