$60.71 Million in Sales Expected for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) will post $60.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Certara’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $61.12 million and the lowest is $60.30 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Certara will report full-year sales of $240.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $239.20 million to $242.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $270.69 million, with estimates ranging from $269.33 million to $271.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Certara.

Get Certara alerts:

CERT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT opened at $34.42 on Wednesday. Certara has a 1 year low of $29.70 and a 1 year high of $41.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter worth about $8,085,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Certara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,775,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Certara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,224,000.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Certara (CERT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.