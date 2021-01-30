5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$53.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$58.51 million.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their target price on 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) from C$2.90 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

TSE:VNP opened at C$3.64 on Thursday. 5N Plus Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.01 and a 52 week high of C$4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$303.58 million and a PE ratio of 60.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.24.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

