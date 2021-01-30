58,100 Shares in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Purchased by Scott Investment Partners LLP

Scott Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 58,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,000. Cerner accounts for 3.6% of Scott Investment Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Cerner by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 56,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after buying an additional 15,495 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Terry L. Blaker grew its holdings in Cerner by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 41,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its holdings in Cerner by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cerner by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Cerner news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $143,196.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $132,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,586 shares of company stock worth $5,055,031. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cerner stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.11. 1,492,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,029. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.83. The company has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.08 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. On average, analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

CERN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.32.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

