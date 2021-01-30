$58.15 Million in Sales Expected for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) will announce sales of $58.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.14 million and the highest is $58.15 million. Genco Shipping & Trading posted sales of $63.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full-year sales of $194.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $194.66 million to $194.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $218.19 million, with estimates ranging from $197.75 million to $238.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. The company had revenue of $54.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.10 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GNK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.78.

Shares of GNK stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,013,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,090. Genco Shipping & Trading has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $9.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average is $7.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

In other news, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 795,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $6,824,883.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $144,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,096,983 shares of company stock valued at $66,728,408 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 259,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 90,561 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,637 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 186.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,666 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 47,330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,929 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

