5,600 Shares in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Acquired by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in YETI by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter worth $6,272,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in YETI by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in YETI by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,350,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on YETI. Raymond James raised their target price on YETI from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut YETI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up from $69.00) on shares of YETI in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on YETI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.20.

YETI opened at $65.82 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $80.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.39, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.69.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.24. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. YETI’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other YETI news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 13,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.34, for a total transaction of $745,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,985.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total value of $1,478,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,814,912.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,368 shares of company stock valued at $17,449,877 over the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

