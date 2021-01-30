$555.07 Million in Sales Expected for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) will announce $555.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $561.86 million and the lowest is $549.30 million. Check Point Software Technologies posted sales of $543.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Check Point Software Technologies.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $3,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHKP stock traded down $4.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.74. 1,653,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,650. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $80.06 and a 12 month high of $139.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

