5,549 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Bought by Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,549 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,227,281,000 after purchasing an additional 245,406 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,649,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $864,152,000 after purchasing an additional 99,012 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in Intuit by 11.1% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,395,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $781,570,000 after buying an additional 239,842 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Intuit by 18.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,826,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $595,666,000 after buying an additional 282,183 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 48.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,779,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $580,452,000 after buying an additional 581,028 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on INTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.67.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,886.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $204,317.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $76,923.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769 over the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTU traded down $8.72 on Friday, reaching $361.23. 1,523,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,053. The stock has a market cap of $94.91 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $398.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $374.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.