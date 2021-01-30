$553.62 Million in Sales Expected for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) to post sales of $553.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $548.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $559.50 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne posted sales of $523.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full year sales of $2.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $527.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

NYSE AJRD traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,815,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.27. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a fifty-two week low of $32.15 and a fifty-two week high of $57.27.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,451,000 after acquiring an additional 41,863 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 14,130 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 355,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 165,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

